City of Rogers updates public on COVID-19 response

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Mayor Greg Hines addresses the city’s response after it sees its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

During a press conference today, March 25, Mayor Hines reassured people that city leaders are collaborating every day in this time of uncertainty.

Paying close attention to several aspects including the city’s 2020 budget and reserves.

Hines said even though the city will see fewer funds coming from sales tax, the city is well prepared to make up the difference.

“I want to calm the fears of the people that live in the city of Rogers,” Hines said. “If there is in any way a need for additional funds as it relates to the next 60, 90, 120, throughout the rest of the year, we have the funds to do that and we will do a clean-up ordinance at the end of the year.”

As this pandemic continues to evolve Hines said everyone should continue to monitor the ADH and CDC websites, keeping themselves and their families safe.