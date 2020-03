City of Siloam Springs restrictions, closings extended through April 17

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs is working to keep city employees, residents and visitors to Siloam Springs safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Â

Based on the Governor’s decision to extend school closing through April 17, and on the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases in Benton County and the State continues to climb, City Administrator Patterson has extended the following restrictions and closings through April 17.  Â

City employee out-of-state, business-related, travel

All City-sponsored events and meetings open to the public and City permitted events. This includes all events scheduled at the Community Building, Library, or any private event that requires a city permit.  Â

Closing of the Public Library  Â

Closing of the Animal Shelter  Â

Closing of the Circuit Court Â

Suspending recycling services Â

Closing the Transfer Station to the public Â

Limiting public access to all city facilities without an appointmentÂ

Cancelled Spring Clean Up Â

Cancelled the April 14 Planning Commission meetingÂ

 The April 7 City Board of Director’s meeting has not been cancelled. However, it is likely that this meeting will take place as a virtual meeting.

Staff is currently working on software that will allow the Board members to meet without being in the same room and will allow the public to view/hear the meeting and participate as they normally would.

More information will be coming in the near future.Â