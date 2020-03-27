City of Siloam Springs restrictions, closings extended through April 17

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs is working to keep city employees, residents and visitors to Siloam Springs safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the Governor’s decision to extend school closing through April 17, and on the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases in Benton County and the State continues to climb, City Administrator Patterson has extended the following restrictions and closings through April 17.

City employee out-of-state, business-related, travel

All City-sponsored events and meetings open to the public and City permitted events. This includes all events scheduled at the Community Building, Library, or any private event that requires a city permit.

Closing of the Public Library

Closing of the Animal Shelter

Closing of the Circuit Court

Suspending recycling services

Closing the Transfer Station to the public

Limiting public access to all city facilities without an appointment

Cancelled Spring Clean Up

Cancelled the April 14 Planning Commission meeting

The April 7 City Board of Director’s meeting has not been cancelled. However, it is likely that this meeting will take place as a virtual meeting.

Staff is currently working on software that will allow the Board members to meet without being in the same room and will allow the public to view/hear the meeting and participate as they normally would.

More information will be coming in the near future.