Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Siloam Springs restrictions, closings extended through April 17

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs is working to keep city employees, residents and visitors to Siloam Springs safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Based on the Governor’s decision to extend school closing through April 17, and on the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases in Benton County and the State continues to climb, City Administrator Patterson has extended the following restrictions and closings through April 17.   

  • City employee out-of-state, business-related, travel
  • All City-sponsored events and meetings open to the public and City permitted events. This includes all events scheduled at the Community Building, Library, or any private event that requires a city permit.   
  • Closing of the Public Library   
  • Closing of the Animal Shelter   
  • Closing of the Circuit Court  
  • Suspending recycling services  
  • Closing the Transfer Station to the public  
  • Limiting public access to all city facilities without an appointment 
  • Cancelled Spring Clean Up  
  • Cancelled the April 14 Planning Commission meeting 

 The April 7 City Board of Director’s meeting has not been cancelled. However, it is likely that this meeting will take place as a virtual meeting.

Staff is currently working on software that will allow the Board members to meet without being in the same room and will allow the public to view/hear the meeting and participate as they normally would.

More information will be coming in the near future. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories