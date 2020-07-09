City of Springdale gives away 100,000 masks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale works to combat the spread of COVID-19 with a free mask give away.

Families were invited to stop by one of two pop-up drive-thru location to pick up a box of masks.

The city purchased 100,000 masks to give away to its residents this week.

While the most effective way to keep from spreading the virus is through social distancing, masks are imperative when it is not possible.

If you could not make it out today, Springdale will host another mask giveaway tomorrow afternoon (July 10) starting at 2.