City of Springdale gives away 100,000 masks

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale works to combat the spread of COVID-19 with a free mask give away.

Families were invited to stop by one of two pop-up drive-thru location to pick up a box of masks.

The city purchased 100,000 masks to give away to its residents this week.

While the most effective way to keep from spreading the virus is through social distancing, masks are imperative when it is not possible.

If you could not make it out today, Springdale will host another mask giveaway tomorrow afternoon (July 10) starting at 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers