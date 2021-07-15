City of Springdale provides tips to prevent mosquito breeding areas

(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale offers some tips on how to prevent mosquito breeding areas as well as how to request treatment.

A post made on the city’s Facebook page says not to let water go stagnant. Mosquitos need still water to lay eggs.

Other tips include:

Dump out any water buckets, kiddie pools, bird baths or any other water collecting receptors.

Don’t allow bird bath water to sit for long periods of time.

Pick up any tires or trash, even the smallest amount of still water can be a breeding source.

The city also says residents can call public works at 479-750-8135 to request mosquito treatment.

The city says they usually begin treating in the evenings.

More information can be found on the city’s website.