City of Springdale provides tips to prevent mosquito breeding areas

(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale offers some tips on how to prevent mosquito breeding areas as well as how to request treatment.

A post made on the city’s Facebook page says not to let water go stagnant. Mosquitos need still water to lay eggs.

Other tips include:

  • Dump out any water buckets, kiddie pools, bird baths or any other water collecting receptors.
  • Don’t allow bird bath water to sit for long periods of time.
  • Pick up any tires or trash, even the smallest amount of still water can be a breeding source.

The city also says residents can call public works at 479-750-8135 to request mosquito treatment.

The city says they usually begin treating in the evenings.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

