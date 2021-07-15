City of Springdale provides tips to prevent mosquito breeding areas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale offers some tips on how to prevent mosquito breeding areas as well as how to request treatment.
A post made on the city’s Facebook page says not to let water go stagnant. Mosquitos need still water to lay eggs.
Other tips include:
- Dump out any water buckets, kiddie pools, bird baths or any other water collecting receptors.
- Don’t allow bird bath water to sit for long periods of time.
- Pick up any tires or trash, even the smallest amount of still water can be a breeding source.
The city also says residents can call public works at 479-750-8135 to request mosquito treatment.
The city says they usually begin treating in the evenings.
More information can be found on the city’s website.