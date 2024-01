SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City officials in Springdale are doing research on how to improve trail systems, and they are asking for your input.

Northwest Arkansas residents can follow this link to take the Springdale Active Transportation Survey.

The survey asks basic questions about how you use the city’s trail systems, your preferred method (i.e. biking, walking, etc.), and where you would like to see the system expanded. Submissions will be accepted until January 31st.