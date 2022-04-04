SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Clean up efforts are well underway in Northwest Arkansas in the aftermath of last week’s tornado.

As you drive on Powell Drive, you can see tarps on roofs, trucks hauling away warped metal, heavy machinery removing tree trunks and pile after pile of people’s lives left on their front lawns, waiting to be hauled away to the dump.

“Thank God the power came on because I don’t know where we’d be without the power,” said Suzi McDowell, the Property Manager at Brookhaven Apartments.

She said they were without power for several days after the storm. In her nine years of working there, she’s never seen anything like this.

“We’ve had a couple of close calls at one time or another, but this is the first time that we’ve had a scary event like that.”

She said the residents in four apartments are displaced, but several have been rehoused in other units or are living with family. She said they have about 15 buildings with damage, ranging from windows broken to roofs missing.

“I just keep telling everybody that things can be replaced, people cannot,” she said. “Just thank the good Lord that he did protect us.”

“We need our residents to, if they haven’t contacted their insurance company to do that,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. “Gather up all their documentation for insurance, keep track if they’ve taken pictures, any other money they’ve spent.”

Mayor Sprouse met with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management on Monday. He said the department helped lay out the process of getting funds from the state and federal governments. It’s a process that won’t happen overnight, so he’s asking for people’s patience.

“It’s not gonna be fast enough for me, and we understand that, but there is a process we’ve got to go through and we will try and help any way we can,” he said.

This is not the first time Springdale has been tested.

“This is where I grew up,” said Mayor Sprouse. “In fact, I remember the last tornado 52 years ago, when I was in junior high.”

It’s in times of being tested that we see the best in people.

“We’re like a close knit family,” said McDowell. “It has been trying but you know this community has really rallied together.”

Mayor Sprouse said the city is working to clear out all the piles of debris on the sides of roads. If you have a pile, he said to call the Public Works Department to let them know what you need, but it could be into next week before all the debris is cleared.