TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Tontitown announced that they will hold a Special City Council meeting on December 24 at 1 p.m.

In a press release from the city, two pieces of new business are listed on the agenda: the discussion and acceptance of Paul Colvin Jr.’s resignation, and the appointment of an acting Mayor.

Colvin resigned at noon on December 22 via a letter to the City Attorney for Tontitown. He has served as the city’s Mayor since 2014.