City offering curbside service dropoff for absentee ballots

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re not comfortable mailing your absentee ballot, you will be able to drop it off curbside in Washington and Benton County.

In Fayetteville, ballots can be dropped off at the Washington County Courthouse.

Every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Benton County Clerk’s Office is also offering to pick up ballots curbside at the Administration Building in Bentonville every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Be sure to bring a photo ID with you.