City seeks to help community as Hackett remains without water

HACKETT, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People living in Hackett don’t have access to water, and city administrators are working to keep people supplied.

Hackett first started experiencing this problem Friday morning, and street superintendent Billy Garner says the supplier — James Fork Regional Water District — can’t figure out the problem.

Until then, the city’s using a 500 gallon tank of water to supply those who bring containers and it’s also giving out bottled water.

Garner said this’ll only work for so long.

“We’re gonna be able to take care of people that need it but it really needs to come back on soon because everybody’s completely out of water in Hackett,” Garner said.

He said says they’ll give out more water Monday.

Residents can go to the city’s fire department on Highway 10 tomorrow to get some water.