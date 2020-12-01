City to discuss rules for short-term rentals in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Airbnb and other short-term rentals could face new regulations in Fayetteville.

The City will discuss a new ordinance tomorrow, Dec. 1.

Right now, owners of Airbnb’s technically violate city codes.

A new ordinance would legitamize short-term renting but it would also limit how many people can stay at a property.

Taylor Rayburn is the COO for Stay NWA, which owns and manages short-term rentals.

He says he hopes the council gives property owners more time to weigh in.

“I just hope they’ll see our perspective, the changes we’d wanna see made, and if they can’t see that at least give us a little more time to present a better—not necessarily a better argument, but a better argument that’s backed by a larger group of hosts,” he said.

Rayburn said most owners want to see an ordinance to legitimize their business, but some extreme regulations may hamper their ability to make money.