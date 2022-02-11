FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Friday, Feb. 11 its Parks Department’s Urban Forestry Division will be removing seven diseased dying trees in and around the Downtown Square over the next few weeks.

A press release notes two significant trees are being removed. One is a large crepe myrtle that was severely damaged from a late freeze in the spring last year, and the second is a large maple tree on the west side of the square that has damage on its upper limbs and has outgrown the space.

The others slated for removal are small and have severe trunk damage that ultimately will cause them to die.

According to the release, trees in dense urban environments are often the only natural vegetative element in a space, making them important as they provide relief from heat island impacts, remove pollutants from the air, provide wildlife habitat and provide oxygen.

Tree wells offer limited space for roots and access to nutrients and water, making them difficult spaces for growing trees, the release said. Urban Forestry uses the latest information and research when considering the growing medium and species selection of trees in tree wells.

Fayetteville said the trees being removed will be replaced with other appropriate native species selected by the City’s horticulture staff to work with the overall design of the square garden. City staff will work to make sure tree wells have the latest growth medium for improved tree health and longer life expectancy.

For more information about the city’s Urban Forestry work, click here.