Civil Air Patrol hosts annual event

More than 200 in Arkansas are currently participating in Civil Air Patrol cadet programs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Cadets from Arkansas and Oklahoma attended an event to further education and training, and honor a senior member.

The third annual Civil Air Patrol Fun at the Fort was hosted by the 83rd Composite Squadron Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6 at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. Additional activities aerospace education and flights are planned for Aug. 7.

Cadets from Arkansas and Oklahoma attended the event. They explored military training and flight simulators and orientation rides.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Rogers) spoke at the event and presented the Gill Robb Wilson Award to Major Patricia Schmidt. The award is the Civil Air Patrol’s highest award for senior member professional development.

The Civil Air Patrol is the Auxiliary of the United States Air Force. Its mission includes aerospace education, emergency services and cadet program.

There are 58,000 members nationwide. They perform 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue, a news release states.