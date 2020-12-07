Claim your Cares Act funding from Bo’s Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The deadline to spend veterans Cares Act funding is quickly approaching and local non-profits are rushing to get the money spent.

As a part of the cares act program over a million dollars has been designated to twenty-one different veteran charities in the state of Arkansas.

One of those local charities is Bo’s Blessings, who was given an allowance of thirty thousand dollars. All of which needs to be spent or returned by December 31.

Founder of Bo’s Blessings, Jannie Layne tells me that as of today she has over two-hundred veterans in her network which the money will be going towards supporting, but in the coming weeks, she hopes to get this number to five-hundered.

Layne says, “if you want to touch a veteran’s life, or you know a veteran in need, please reach out because like you said like you said time is of the essence. We need to be good stewarts of this money so maybe they will fund us again next year.”

Layne says that Bo’s Blessings plans to spend half the money on food and the rest on basic necessities like clothes and past-due utilities.

If you are also a veteran who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, Layne urges you to connect with her on her Facebook page.