JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.

A Johnson County resident reported finding hundreds of deer carcasses on their property.

Arkansas Game and Fish found that a taxidermy and processing business in the area paid a man to dispose of the carcasses, but he was dumping them on private property without the business’ knowledge.

The man has been cited and is facing up to 30 days in jail and $1,000 fine.