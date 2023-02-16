FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Clarksville man has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, Victor Leon-Moya, 46, was sentenced on Feb. 15 to more than 23 years in prison bellowed by five years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The release says over the course of a period spanning all of 2021 and until April 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an investigation regarding drug trafficking in the Clarksville area.

According to the release, the investigation revealed that multiple people were being supplied methamphetamine and cocaine by the organization’s leader, Leon-Moya.

During the investigation, the release says the DEA was able to conduct multiple controlled purchases of meth and cocaine from the organization.

The release says police identified multiple stash houses and the DEA executed search warrants resulting in the location and seizure of around two kilograms of cocaine, around three kilograms of meth, more than 60 guns and $48,844 in cash from the sale of the meth and cocaine.