Clarksville police ask for public’s help in search for missing teen

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Joshua Lares was last seen around his residence in the North Montgomery area on Monday, October 18, at around 8 p.m., according to a social media post from the police department.

Lares was last seen wearing a black and grey sweatshirt and black pants. According to police, he is described as a Hispanic male with a height of 5 feet, 7 inches, and a weight of 140 pounds.

If you have seen Lares or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Johnson County Dispatch Center at (479) 774-6911.