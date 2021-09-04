Clarksville police respond to shots heard call at Walmart, find exploded bike tire

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded Saturday afternoon to reports of gunshots at the Walmart on Market St. in Clarksville, but when they arrived at the scene they found that the sound bystanders heard wasn’t a gunshot.

Clarksville Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, Lamar Police, the U.S. Forestry Commission, Arkansas Highway Police and Arkansas Tech Police responded to the store to help clear the scene.

Once shoppers were evacuated and police began investigating they discovered that the sound wasn’t a gunshot, but a defective bike tire that exploded.

Officials from Clarksville Police Department extended their gratitude to assisting agencies.

“The Clarksville Police Department would like to extend their gratitude to all the responding agencies. This includes Clarksville Fire Department, Johnson Regional Medical Center EMS and Pafford’s Ambulance service for their supporting roles,” the department said in a press release.

Police did not report any further incident as a result of the agencies’ response.

