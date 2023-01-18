JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Clarksville teen dies on Jan. 17 in Johnson County after being ejected during a crash.

According to a crash report, the 16-year-old was driving west on Highway 164 around 8:51 p.m. when she veered into the eastbound lane.

The crash report says the teen swerved to the right and lost control of her vehicle causing it to overturn off the road on the north side and was ejected from the vehicle.

The teen was taken to Johnson Regional Medical Center where died, according to the report.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry.