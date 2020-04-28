Class project about loneliness turned into real-life lesson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A class project about loneliness before the coronavirus pandemic has turned into real-life lessons for the class.

Dr. Jeanne Eichler, Asst. Professor at the University of Arkansas, was teaching her inaugural class titled Health for Wellness this spring semester that touched on human relationships and the effect of loneliness.

To combat loneliness and isolation during the pandemic, Eichler enlisted her students, neighbors, and the community to participate in a movement called “Year of the Neighbor 2020.”

“It’s really about people being seen and to know that they’re being seen, that they’re not invisible. To help combat loneliness that can actually cause serious health problems along the way for some people,” she said.

Eichler said that all 27 students in her class are participating as part of a class project, bringing joy to others in their neighborhoods and beyond.