FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, almost 2,200 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Not only has there been an increase in cases in the community, but also in the classroom.

“I’ve seen a late summer slash, early fall spike, and then an early winter spike,” Fayetteville public health officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said.

She says this is the peak season for COVID-19 cases to increase.

“We’re seeing increasing COVID-19 cases throughout all demographics. So from preschool, younger on up, including outbreaks in some of our nursing homes,” Sharkey said.

Rogers School District superintendent Jeff Perry said he has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, and that his school is not the only one.

“We have seen a slight increase in the number of COVID cases that have been reported,” Perry said.

Perry says it’s less than a dozen, but still faculty and students are being encouraged to take standard precautions.

“We want folks to wash their hands. We want to make sure that they don’t share food or drink with each other. That you maintain distance, especially if you’re not feeling well,” Perry said.

Outside of the classrooms, parents are working to keep COVID-19 out of their homes and schools. Miriah Grosshart is a mom of an elementary and high schooler.

“It’s a lot about washing our hands, not just when you go to the bathroom, but, hey, you’re touching hand railings throughout the day. So, keep your hands clean with the elementary school student, keeping your hands off of our face and out of our mouth,” said Grosshart.

It’s the same for Marisol Serafin. She’s the mom of an elementary school student and a middle school student. She teaches her kids that washing their hands will keep them healthy.

“Since COVID started like we’ve talked to our kids and just said, ‘Hey, you know, you need to make sure that you wash your hands after you go to the restroom.’ The most that you can wash them, I think is the best to keep you safe,” said Serafin.

Nancy Price is a mom of three children. Two are in high school. She feels that keeping up these practices is essential, whether it’s COVID-19 spiking or another illness.

“With any illness season, strep runs year-round, flu comes here pretty quickly into the fall. So it’s just practices that we need to be doing every day, regardless of whether it’s COVID or another illness,” said Price.

Sharkey encourages that if someone does get COVID-19, to make sure they mask up with an N-95 mask.