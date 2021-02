CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cedarville Fire and Rescue shared on Facebook Thursday that firefighters were called to Cedarville High School due to an alarm going off.

When fire crews arrived they discovered that a water line had burst and had flooded several classrooms.

They said that school personnel shut off the water and began clean up.

At this time, Cedarville Schools have not reported the extent of the damages.