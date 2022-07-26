POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clean-up efforts are underway to help the people of Poteau. After being hit with a microburst storm last week, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams are helping remove debris.

City crews were on site on July 26 to pick up debris and cut up trees to be hauled away.

Ted Wilson with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief explains what their relief teams are doing to help.

“We come in and try to make the home safe for the people that live in the house, and if they have trees on the house, we get those off,” Wilson said. “Tarp the roof if it needs it, clean the yard up, make it safe for them to come and go.”