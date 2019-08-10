Cleanup underway after flash flooding

Several agencies are working together to help those impacted

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA) — Some residents sustained damage to their homes, businesses and cars when flash flooding happened Thursday night, Aug. 9.

Resident Ron Beliles said his daughter’s home is flooded. He said he went to help her try and salvage her items, but almost all of them were destroyed in the flood.

“It’s a terrible ordeal. We’re loading up everything, wiping it all down as much as we can that’s even gotten wet because of the septic system up here in town. You don’t know what’s in the water, so their going to be out everything that they basically own except the things we take off the wall,” Beliles explained.

Mountainburg Police Chief Vincent Clamser said his agency received several reports about blocked, flooded roads.

Clamser said several agencies are working to help those impacted by flooding.

“Judge Gilstrap with Crawford County, Crawford County Emergency MGMT has been helping, the sheriff’s department… right now we’re still just in the early stages of getting people’s information. If they want to report a loss or need some assistance with food or water or anything, they can come to Mountainburg City Hall.”

Electric company personnel reported several power outages.

City officials said work continues in Van Buren after a water main broke in town.