Clear the Shelters: Good Shepherd Humane Society urges you to adopt and not shop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — All month long, NBC stations like KNWA have been participating in the ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign to get more furry friends into people’s homes, and to shed more light on the important work local shelters are doing.

One of those is Good Shepherd Humane Society in Eureka Springs.

“We have a much bigger shelter, definitely greater resources than a lot of counties our size and it’s just thanks to the wonderful community support that we receive from Carroll County,” said Cole Wakefield, Director of Animal services at Good Shepherd.

Good Shepherd Humane Society has been serving the Carroll County community since 1974.

“We’re a private non profit and we don’t receive money from the government so we count on community donations we also have two thrift stores that keep us going,” he said.

It’s also the only no kill shelter in Carroll County, and as a rural based shelter, the team works hard to provide as many services as possible to the pet owners in the community.

“Including low cost spay and neuter clinic, a microchip clinic and vaccine clinics that we do all over the county, and doing more outreach in the community to try to help people keep their animals at home,” said Wakefield.

All that can only be done with the help of donations and volunteers.

“Both are critical, and they are critical for everybody, not just Good Shepherd,” he said. “If anybody watching this in the viewing area, any shelter is going to need donations and volunteers.”

All in hopes of connecting you with the perfect forever pet.

“These would make great companions, there’s no need to go to a pet store and no need to go order somebody off line, come out to a local shelter, find the perfect animal,” he said.

Click here to learn more about KNWA’s Clear the Shelter campaign.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Clear The Shelter Locations

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS

Humane Society of the Ozarks

417 N. College Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-7387

Hours: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

Centerton Animal Shelter

10404 Highway 279
Centerton, AR

Phone: 479-795-0078

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Website

Fayetteville Animal Services

1640 S. Armstrong Ave.
Fayetteville, AR

Phone: 479-444-3456

Hours: M-F, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Kitties & Kanines

4800 S. 46th Street
Fort Smith, AR

Phone: 479-551-2221

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Humane Society for Animals, Inc.

407 E. Nursery Road
Rogers, AR

Phone: 479-636-3703

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website

Good Shepherd Humane Society

6486 Hwy 62 W.
Eureka Springs, AR

Phone: 479-363-1112

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers