Clear the Shelters: Good Shepherd Humane Society urges you to adopt and not shop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — All month long, NBC stations like KNWA have been participating in the ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign to get more furry friends into people’s homes, and to shed more light on the important work local shelters are doing.

One of those is Good Shepherd Humane Society in Eureka Springs.

“We have a much bigger shelter, definitely greater resources than a lot of counties our size and it’s just thanks to the wonderful community support that we receive from Carroll County,” said Cole Wakefield, Director of Animal services at Good Shepherd.

Good Shepherd Humane Society has been serving the Carroll County community since 1974.

“We’re a private non profit and we don’t receive money from the government so we count on community donations we also have two thrift stores that keep us going,” he said.

It’s also the only no kill shelter in Carroll County, and as a rural based shelter, the team works hard to provide as many services as possible to the pet owners in the community.

“Including low cost spay and neuter clinic, a microchip clinic and vaccine clinics that we do all over the county, and doing more outreach in the community to try to help people keep their animals at home,” said Wakefield.

All that can only be done with the help of donations and volunteers.

“Both are critical, and they are critical for everybody, not just Good Shepherd,” he said. “If anybody watching this in the viewing area, any shelter is going to need donations and volunteers.”

All in hopes of connecting you with the perfect forever pet.

“These would make great companions, there’s no need to go to a pet store and no need to go order somebody off line, come out to a local shelter, find the perfect animal,” he said.

Click here to learn more about KNWA’s Clear the Shelter campaign.