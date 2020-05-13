Clearing headstones at Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local organizations are giving back to those who have given their all to us.

Heroes on Water and Bo’s Blessings are teaming up to honor veterans for National Cemetery Week.

The organizations are helping to clean up veteran headstones at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

The clean up will include washing headstones, adding flags, and a roll of honor which names aloud each veteran buried at the cemetery.

“Doing service for veterans is so contagious. It’s our way to give back for the people that sacrificed the most. So being a part of something like this gives us so much purpose and so much love,” said Stephanie West, event coordinator at Heroes on Water.

The organizations are still looking for volunteers for many of their events that are honoring veterans.