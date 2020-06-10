Cleveland named superintendent of Springdale Public School District

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Public School District officially named Dr. Jared Cleveland superintendent following an executive session at its June School Board meeting.

Cleveland replaces Dr. Jim Rollins, who resigned after 38 years to take a role as president of Northwest Technical Institute.

The new superintendent previously served as District Deputy Superintendent for the past seven years.

“When you dream about a moment and it happens you know you are doing what you are meant to do. It is humbling to work with dedicated, hard-working people who have a heart to serve kids in a district that is second to none. It is a privilege to be in Springdale where I have learned so much from Dr. Rollins during the past seven years,” Cleveland said.