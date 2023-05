FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket campaign begins May 22 and runs until June 4.

The campaign reminds everyone of the importance of buckling up.

The NHTSA says in 2021, more than 11,000 passengers killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.

More information on the campaign can be found here or by calling the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.