Clinton Center to suspend operations through end of April

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Clinton Center will suspend operations through April 30.

The staff of the Clinton Presidential Center is continually monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as state and local public health officials, about the coronavirus and have been implementing their recommendations and best practices.

The Clinton Library’s permanent and temporary exhibits, the research room, Clinton Museum Store, and 42 bar and table will be closed.

As a result of the closing, the following events have been postponed:

March 23 – 27 | Spring Break activities

March 30 | Little Rock School District’sOne District, One Book, One Community culminating event and conversation with Zoo Atlanta’s Jodi Carrigan

April 1 | Future Leaders Student Forum

April 10 | Global Youth Service Day

April 19 | Curbside Couture

Any further updates will be announced on their websites, social media platforms, and regular communication channels.