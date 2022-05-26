FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After closing to visitors in 2020 due to pandemic health concerns, the Clinton House Museum reopens on May 26.

According to a news release, museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“The pandemic took a major toll on revenue, but with personal donations and funding from the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission, the Museum Board is excited to reopen in this limited capacity,” said Stephen Smith, Clinton House Museum Board President. “The Board is increasing fundraising efforts in 2022 to be able to return to the Museum’s previous hours when we were open daily.”

The interior is filled with collections including:

Memorabilia of the Clintons’ campaigns

A timeline of the couple’s Fayetteville years

A theater where visitors can see old political ads

A replica of the “War Room” where Bill Clinton ran his 1976 Attorney General’s campaign

A replica of Hillary Clinton’s wedding dress

Family and campaign photographs

The release says because funding is provided through donations and support from Experience Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission, admission is free to all.