Clinton House Museum unveils art exhibit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Clinton House Museum unveils its latest bipartisan art exhibit about political ads.

Signs of the Times: The Great American Political poster 1844–2012 explores a variety of styles, design trends, and printing technology.

Sign of the Times features rarely seen posters created in the last 170 years, and opens Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Clinton House Museum.

Angie Albright is the director of the Clinton House Museum.

Although election day has come and gone, she said it is important to highlight this part of our political history.

“This exhibit is definitely bipartisan, a lot of parties are represented in here. It tells us a little about our political system but it also tells us something about art in America,” Albright said.

You can check out the exhibit through the end of the year.

Gallery Hours: Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 pm.

Admission is free.