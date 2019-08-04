WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA) — It was a close call for West Fork Police as they were assisting Arkansas State Police (ASP) on Saturday, August 3.

As you can see in the video below, multiple vehicles swerved dangerously close to emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

This is not the first time West Fork Officer’s lives have been threatened by oncoming traffic, according to Tyler Underwood with West Fork Police.

On January 14, 2019, a West Fork police officer’s vehicle was hit while he was helping control traffic as Central Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and ASP were working an accident a mile south of the West Fork exit.

Underwood said accidents like this can be avoided if people slow down and switch lanes.

He said people getting distracted by trying to see what is going on can be a factor.

“The main factor is speed in conditions like that, with people trying to drive too fast,” Underwood said.

He said it is even more important to follow those rules in the rain. On Saturday August 3, at least five weather-related crashes closed down a portion of Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

The tunnel’s north-side was closed for roughly three hours, according to Joseph Jacques with ASP.

He said there was only one minor injury and doesn’t believe they were transported to the hospital.