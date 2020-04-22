Close to 700 cases at state prison as outbreak continues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A majority of the new COVID-19 cases are due to an outbreak at a state prison.

At least 670 inmates and 10 staff members at the Cummins Unit have COVID-19.

These cases have led to the largest single-day increase in new cases again for the second day in a row.

Gov. Hutchinson said when you exclude the cases in the prison, the state is headed in the right direction.

“The 304 new cases, 262 of those new cases are out of Cummins Maximum Security Unit. And at least 42 of that are outside of Cummins that are the statewide perspective,” Hutchinson said.

During his briefings, the Governor is now showing briefings that exclude prison cases in order to keep track of what is going on outside of Cummins.