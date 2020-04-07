Closures extended for Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges and the Momentary are extending closures to May 6.

Programs and events at both locations have been canceled through the month of May, according to a press release.

During the closure, leadership and the board of directors have committed to supporting employees with full pay and no lay-offs.

Crystal Bridges and the Momentary have joined the arts community across the country who have stepped up to make donations to hospitals and clinics of supplies typically used by museums and galleries to install exhibitions and care for collections.

The teams have donated 16 boxes of nitrile gloves (1,600 total), 40 respirator masks, and 5 protective coveralls to local healthcare facilities in this time of shortages.