Cluster housing plan approved in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City Council approves a proposed cluster housing development on the east side of Fayetteville despite opposition from neighbors.

The city council voted Tuesday to grant a permit for the project.

The nearly 2-acre housing plan will be developed on the east side of Fayetteville near Mission Boulevard and Crossover Road.

The plan currently includes around 10 homes with a community building plus two other buildings for commercial use.

Homes would range between 13 and 1600 square feet, including a pool and a garden in a shared green space area.

Garner Stoll with the Development Services in Fayetteville says this will bring much-needed affordable housing to Fayetteville.

“It’s been a long term goal of fayetteville to try to make housing affordable in all parts of town,” Stoll said. “We are looking for new ways, new tools to allow for innovative developers to meet that demand.”

The detailed plan of the development will still have to receive approval from the planning commission.