NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — It was a big night for Lainey Wilson. The 31-year-old Louisiana singer, who had nine nominations coming into the 57th Annual CMA Awards — the most of any artist this year — took home five awards.

Check out a full list of winners from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ in Nashville, Tennessee.

CMA Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Entertainer of the Year award from Keith Urban onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award from Martina McBride onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton (L) accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage from Nate Bargatze during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
  • Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
  • One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

New Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll (R) accepts the New Artist of the Year award from Gerry Turner (L) onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Jelly Roll

  • Zach Bryan
  • Parker McCollum
  • Megan Maroney
  • Hailey Whitters

Vocal Group of the Year

(L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion accept the award for Vocal Group of the Year onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Old Dominion

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Miland
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

(L-R) John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of The Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year award onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty

Musician of the Year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)

  • Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
  • Rob McNelley (Guitar)
  • Derek Wells (Guitar)
  • Charlie Worsham (Guitar)

Single of the Year

Luke Combs accepts the Single of the Year award onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs 
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

  • “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll 
    Producer: Austin Nivarel 
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun 
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) 
    Producers: HARDY, Joey 

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

  • “Heart Like A Truck” 
    Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson 
  • “Next Thing You Know” 
    Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne 
  • “Tennessee Orange” 
    Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams 
  • “wait in the truck” 
    Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt 

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells 

  • “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
    Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens 
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
    Producer: Zach Crowell 
  • “Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
    Producer: Dann Huff
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce 

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) 
Director: Justin Clough

  • “Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde 
    Director: Reid Long 
  • “Memory Lane” – Old Dominion 
    Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher 
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll 
    Director: Patrick Tohill 
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis 
    Director: Running Bear 