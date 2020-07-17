Coach Musselman encourages Arkansans to wear a mask

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorbacks Basketball Coach Eric Musselman found a creative way to encourage people to wear a mask.

Coach Musselman partnered with Natural Threads to create a one-of-a-kind mask of Muss’ face.

“Everybody, please mask up before leaving home,” he said in a video shared to Twitter.

He also posted a video to Instagram.

The mask has three ear-hole options to fit different head sizes.

The mask is a pre-order and is expected to ship by Monday, July 27.

