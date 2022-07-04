FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While some celebrated independence day, others spent time protesting. One Arkansas group worked to use these rallies to get more people to the polls in the November election.

Since the controversial overturn of Roe v. Wade, Micah Wallace with Young Democrats of Arkansas, said they have registered more than 120 voters.

On this Independence Day holiday, some are celebrating the multiple rulings handed down by the supreme court, but others are mourning.

“There’s been an awakening, so to speak, that a lot of the independence we once had we took for granted. Now we’re fighting to get our bodily autonomy back,” said Wallace.

Wallace says it’s crucial for Arkansans to share their voices.

“More than anything, it’s really, really important that you spend that 15 minutes to go to the polls and just make your voice heard,” said Wallace.

Wallace says she’s seen a change in the people she’s asking to register to vote. Many more seem to be showing interest. On Monday in Fort Smith, she alone registered more than 20 new voters. Wallace expects more people to show up in November, even if they haven’t in the past.

“You know so much better than so many members of our Arkansas legislature what affects people. You are so much more in touch with your community, and it’s worth it to get out and vote, if only just to say that you did,” said Wallace.

One state lawmakers is taking legislative action to strengthen anti-abortion laws in Arkansas. Republican State Senator Jason Rapert supports the ruling. If Governor Asa Hutchinson calls a special session to talk about abortion, he’ll introduce legislation to make it harder for some women to go out of state to do so.

This proposed legislation would not directly impact pregnant women, but the companies that provide assistance for them to cross state lines.

“We believe that the state of Arkansas has an interest in these companies that are trying to come out here and undermine the will of the people to save human lives,” said Rapert.

While abortion legislation now lies with the state, Rapert is still hoping for congress to act further. He wants to see a constitutional amendment to protect life from the moment of conception.

The deadline to register for the November general election is October 10. Election day is November 8.