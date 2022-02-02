ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers native Lois Bouton, also known as the “Coast Guard Lady,” died Saturday, Jan. 29 at 102, a press release announced.

Bouton was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard community and was a positive influence and encouragement to thousands of service men and women around the globe.

According to the release, Bouton enlisted in the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve during World War II. While her service ended after the war, she remained close to the USCG, as well as other members of the U.S. Armed Forces community.

During WWII, Bouton served as a radio operator stationed first at Coast Guard Radio Station Cape May, N.J. and then to an air station. She was discharged in November of 1945 as a Radioman Third Class after completing her service at the Coast Guard district office in Philadelphia.

For the last 20 years, Bouton has been a member of U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 085-05-06 on Beaver Lake, Arkansas.

Through decades of letter writing correspondence with service members around the world, she became known as “The Coast Guard Lady.” She spent the last 48 years of her life writing over 100,000 letters and cards to “her Coasties” in various departments.

In 2019, for her 100th birthday, Bouton was presented with the rank of “Honorary Master Chief Petty Officer.”

She has also received many other honors over the years, including the Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award, the “Spirit of Hope” award from the U.S. Department of Defense, and was made an Honorary Commodore in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Prior to WWII, Bouton, then Lois Guenette, was a teacher in a one-room school in Antioch, Ill when she read about rescues performed by the Coast Guard on the Great Lakes and began her fascination with this branch

of service. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, she enquired about joining but was told that women were not needed at the time.

In 1942, the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve, better known as the SPARs, was created. Lois enlisted in 1943 and graduated with the 6th SPAR class from recruit training in West Palm Beach, Fla. She completed five months of radio school in Atlantic City, N.J. during which she met William (Bill) Bouton. The two eventually married.

In 1974, the Boutons moved to Rogers, Ark. and Lois began writing letters to Coast Guardsmen and their families located in isolated stations and lighthouses. The couple also traveled to visit many Coast Guard units in their retirement.

Over the years, many past and current commandants and Master Chief Petty Officers of the Coast Guard, as well as other personnel, came to visit Bouton at her home. Visiting Lois on her birthday became a part of the indoctrination into the Chief Petty Officer corps for new Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers in the Upper and Lower Mississippi River Sectors.

Her funeral will be held at the Grace United Methodist Church in Rogers, Ark. Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. with the funeral service at 4 p.m.

Internment will be at the Benton County Memorial Park located at 3800 W Walnut Street in

Rogers. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live at graceumcrogers.org.