FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cobblestone Farms said it had a string of thefts recently totaling $5,000 worth of damages along with a $50,000 stolen tractor.

Executive Director Kelton Hays said it’s tough to see people take from a nonprofit that distributes food to the community.

“Every piece of equipment or tool they’re taking from us that’s food that is not going to members in our community, so that makes me mad,” Hays said.

Hays said the theft came at a really difficult time as the farm prepares for one of its biggest events of the year, its garden party.

“There’s a lot of preparation that we’re still in the midst of doing that a tractor and some of these power tools would have really come in handy for, so now our team is working to pivot to find those resources elsewhere,” Hays said.

Hays said the farm is now going to have to either raise the funds or its going to have to cut back on what it produces. Cobblestone Farms is now looking to what comes next to ensure its tools stay on the farm, ready to help fulfill its commitment to the community.

“We know we need to invest a little heavier into security around the farm, kind of saddens me that we have to do that because we want this to be such an open place,” Hays said.