Fayetteville coffee shop looks back at a year of the pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was one year ago today that the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Arkansas, in light of the anniversary, we connected with one local business to see where moral is.

The Manager of ONYX Coffee in Fayetteville, Ashley Lott, tells me the initial shock wave of COVID-19 was a scramble and their plans were day to day. It was obviously scary as new as it was, but their number one goal was to continue service as safely as they could.

Lott explains they transformed their front kiosk into a contactless pick-up, however, as of Monday they are welcoming customers back into the shop. An aspect of the job Lott has truly missed.

“ I am going to speak for our entire staff right now, it is our favorite part of our job. We love ya’ll, we are so excited. I don’t think I can say it enough, ya’ll are everything you make this business what it is,” says Lott.

Unfortunately, ONYX is only letting customers into the building to grab and go. But, Lott says they are hoping people will be able to sit and relax in the next month or so.