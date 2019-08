FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A coffee shop has reopened after two vehicles crashed into it, and caused thousands in damage.

Baba Boudan’s Coffee Shop reopened Thursday, Aug. 1 after being closed months due to renovations.

Co-owner Jennifer Summers said she’s glad the shop is reopened to customers and that it’s good to return to work. She said she thanks the community for all the contributions that have led to the grand re-opening.

Baba Boudan’s has catered to customers for more than 20 years.