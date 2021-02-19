Cold puppy looking for warmth chased news photographer, so she took it in to warm up

News

by: Wes Wilson,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN photographer Julie Karam was driving Friday morning in an Austin neighborhood when she noticed a dog running along in the freezing weather.

“I saw her on the eastbound lanes running across the road, and then she started running west on the road toward my Tahoe, so I pulled over and she continued running toward me and ran right up to me, and I put her in the car,” explained Karam.

Karam said the area had snow and ice on the main lanes and was the worst road conditions she had seen so far Friday morning.

The dog was happy to sit on camera in the warm vehicle as Karam talked to the anchors back at the station.

If you think this is your dog, call the KXAN newsroom at 512-703-5300 or email us at desk@kxan.com.

Dog in Weather Unit
A dog was chasing our KXAN photographer, who rescued it. (KXAN Photo)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers