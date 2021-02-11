Cold temperatures can affect car batteries

This long exposure photo shows streaks of lights from the cars passing by a Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics sign on the side of a building Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Tokyo, as the sky is colored by the sunset. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With temperatures below freezing, it is important to understand that your vehicles are also being affected.

A car battery loses about a third of its power when temperatures drop below freezing.

It causes the oil to thicken, which results in your battery using more power to start your engines.

Here are some warning signs your battery may be going out:

Your car doesn’t start immediately or makes a clicking sound.

You may notice your headlights and interior lights are dim

Triple A said to park your car in a garage whenever you can to prevent your batteries from dying and be sure to turn off your lights, wipers, and heater before you turn off your car to save energy.