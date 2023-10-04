FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Meteorologist Peyton Langford here, back with another weather blog. This time it’s about this big cold front that’s coming, and more about the recent fall and even winter trends.

By now I hope you’re weather-aware of the cold front making its way into our area over the next 24-36 hours. If not, this surface analysis shows the whereabouts of fronts across North America.

A surface analysis showing the placement of fronts as of 2:26 PM CDT

As you can see, the cold front is just off to the north, with heavy rain out ahead of the front and behind the front.

What’s the big deal?

Well, the big deal is that this front contains Canadian/Polar air which is a lot contains much colder and drier air compared to the fronts that have contained Pacific NW air which is not as cool and a lot more moist. This is the first true “cold punch” of this cold dry air.” Here’s a reference of the different types of air masses.

Recently, we’ve seen mP fronts, now we’ll be seeing cP mixed with some cA. The letters just describe if it’s over land and over water and where it comes from.

Another reason why this front is a big deal is that we could see below 40°F for the first time since May 3rd, 2023 which was 35°F for Northwest Arkansas. The last time the River Valley was below 40°F was March 29th, 2023 with a recorded 39°F.

How does this compare to Climatology?

Normally, the temperatures at this time for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are (74/48) and (79/55) respectively, so we’ll definitely be cooler than normal. While Northwest Arkansas may get down to the upper 30s, it won’t get down to freezing levels just yet, so no need to cover up those plants. Speaking of freezes, the graphic below shows when the average first frost/ freeze is, as well as the earliest and latest freeze.

Northwest Arkansas’s average first freeze, earliest freeze, and latest freeze.

Fort Smith’s average first freeze, earliest freeze, and latest freeze.

While we are drastically cooling down this weekend, overall, we’re par for the course. The more drastic freezes don’t occur until later in the year as seen below.

Northwest Arkansas’s average and earliest, light frost, hard freeze, and killing freeze.

Fort Smith’s average and earliest, light frost, hard freeze, and killing freeze.

That fall-feeling weather is finally here so it’s time to bust out the sweaters at least for a couple of days at least because a high-pressure system is set to build in and warm us back up into the upper 70s to low 80s. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them at KNWAWeather@nexstar.tv.

Never miss a severe weather update this fall with the KNWA/FOX24 app.

Follow YOUR Weather Authority Team:

On Twitter:

On Facebook:

STAY INFORMED

Click Here to Download our Weather Authority app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.