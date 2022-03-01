BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville issued a press release Tuesday morning announcing it is launching an annual membership program with exclusive benefits.

According to the release, memberships will cost $100 per year and support the Peel Compton Foundation, the 501(c)(3) non-profit that operates Coler Mountain Bike Preserve as a free community space.

Benefits for the membership include:

Free, limited edition Coler license plate (pickup at Peel Museum Store)

$25 credit to use towards any Coler program in 2022

Opportunities to register first for Coler special events

10% off Coler apparel, found at Peel Museum Store

Entry into a monthly Coler parking drawing

Tax benefits – $60 of your membership fee is tax-deductible

All members will help secure the future of the nearly 300 acres at Coler as well as community access to education bike, outdoor, and wellness programs for all.