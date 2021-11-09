Colleen Nick responds to FBI naming person of interest in daughter’s case

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The announcement seeking information on a person of interest in the Morgan Nick disappearance may have come as a surprise to many watching, but it’s something Morgan’s mom, Colleen, has known about for some time.

KNWA & FOX24 asked Colleen what it was like when they initially got the news and she says she wishes she could be more hopeful.

“It’s not something that alarms our family because for us, this is just another person of interest in a long line of person of interest,” Colleen said.

On Tuesday, November 9, the FBI announced for the first time in 26 years publicly that it has a person of interest in the disappearance of Morgan Nick.

“This lead is something which has been on the table for a really really long time,” Colleen said.

Three years is how long Collen says she’s known Billy Jack Lincks has been a person of interest.

The FBI state Lincks moved back to Van Buren in the late ’70s. He was then arrested in 1995, after attempting to abduct a young girl in Van Buren at a location eight miles from the Wofford baseball field where Morgan was last seen.

“Leads with a person of interest who are not good people, which they never are, those are hard to take as a family because our fight is still for Morgan. For the hope that she is still somehow has survived this and that she will come home,” Colleen said.

At this point, Colleen says she would take any hard news.

“But at the end of the day, we want to know what happened,” Nick said.

The FBI says that this is still an ongoing investigation and the purpose of releasing this information is to find out all they can from members of the community. If you have anything you’d like to share with the FBI, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI.