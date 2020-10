FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Fayetteville, beginning Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 23, the northbound outer lane of North College Avenue, between Masonic Drive and Millsap Road, will be closed.

The road work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the city of Fayetteville.

More information on this project can be found through Advanced Concrete Services. The contact person is Christopher Senteney, email csenteney@outlook.com or call 479-442-7717.