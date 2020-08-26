“College experience” in a pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Getting the full college experience comes at a cost, even if classes are held online.

Students from all over come to the University of Arkansas for a variety of reasons. One reason most have in common is the desire for in-person learning.

Maggie Martin is a sophomore from Cabot who had to decide if it was worth it to move back to campus and continue paying full tuition despite all of her classes being moved online.

After finding out in July that all six of her classes would be held over Zoom, Martin says she was in tears.

Being in a classroom is important to her, but, like many students, she also wanted to be involved on campus and in Greek life.

This is what made Martin want to stay on campus this semester, even if she would never get to attend the classes in person that she’s paying for.

“I definitely feel like I’m missing out just because with the classroom experience like getting to know everyone and Zoom is pretty difficult,” Martin said.

Martin says it’s worth it when she thinks about the friendships she has made through the university.

“I know that the friends I make here will last the rest of my life and I just wanna live with them and be with them as much as possible,” she said.

Before COVID-19, Martin says she was considering graduating early. After learning what this semester would look like, she’s decided to stay all four years.