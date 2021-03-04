Collier Drug, fire department hosts vaccine event in Decatur

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A vaccination event in Decatur today administered 500 shots to Benton County residents.

Collier Drug partnered with the Decatur Fire Department to host the event.

Benton County residents who qualify under phase 1A or over the age of 65 were eligible to come out for the event.

The general mood was positive as many people in those categories have been waiting for their turn.

John and Marilyn Mezger were among those who attended the event.

“We’re grateful for everything they’ve done here and having our chance to get our shot. We really appreciate it,” John Mezger said. “We definitely appreciate it,” Marilyn Mezger said.