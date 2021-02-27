Collier Drug puts on vaccine clinic in Garfield

GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northeast Benton County Community Center in Garfield held a vaccine clinic Saturday.

Collier Drug put on the event where 1,000 shots were given to people over the age of 70 and those in phase 1-A of the state’s vaccine plan.

Local officials said they’re reassured to see vaccine distribution reach more rural areas/

“I think it’s huge. There’s been a lot of outreach in the bigger cities in Benton county and I’m glad we’re starting to branch out into the unincorporated areas,” said Tony Bland, NEBCO Fire Department Battalion Chief.

The NEBCO Fire Department, Benton County Division of Public Safety and Benton County Search and Rescue all came to help out.

